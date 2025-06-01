New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Police have registered a case and conducted raids in connection with the death of two children due to a CNG cylinder explosion in Delhi's Nand Nagri on Sunday.

Two children aged 4 and 7 died during treatment after a CNG cylinder exploded at a warehouse in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

A case under sections 287, 125A, and 326G of the BNS was registered at PS Nand Nagri, with Section 106(1) added.

Police teams are conducting raids at possible hideouts to arrest the alleged accused.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening around 4:33 PM in the K-Block area of Sunder Nagri, where a blast took place inside a godown used for storing and repairing old CNG cylinders.

A police team rushed to the spot and found that the blast had occurred during the repair of an old CNG cylinder. The explosion's force caused the godown's iron gate to break off.

In the incident, three children aged 4, 7, and 9, who were playing outside the premises at the time, sustained injuries.

A 25-year-old worker inside the godown, identified as Arshad, was also injured in the explosion. He is currently undergoing treatment and is reported to be in stable condition.

The godown was reportedly being used for the storage and repair of old CNG cylinders. Teams from the Crime Branch and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) are inspecting the scene to ascertain the exact cause and sequence of the blast.

