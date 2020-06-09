India News | Two Children Die as Truck Rams Camel Cart in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jun 9 (PTI) Two children were killed and six others injured when a truck hit a camel cart in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place on the Jagasar-Dantor Highway on Monday night, Virendra Pal, SHO, Bajju Police Station said.

He said two children, aged 8 and 10 years, were killed and six people were injured in the incident.

The truck driver and his helper fled the spot after the incident, the officer said.

The truck has been seized, he said.

A case has been registered against the truck driver, police added.

