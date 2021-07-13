Jaisalmer, Jul 13 (PTI) Two children drowned in a pond in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in Chahdu village falling under Mohangarh police station area, they said.

The deceased were identified as Umesh (7) and Chandanram (9), police said.

In another incident in Sanwada in the district, Shivdan Singh (25) died after being struck by lightning on Monday night, they said.

