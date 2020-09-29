Banda (UP) Sep 29 (PTI) Two children drowned in a pit filled with water in an agricultural land in the Bisanda area here on Tuesday, police said.

Shivam and Chotu, both aged eight years, were playing when they slipped into the pit and drowned, Station House Officer of Bisanda police station Narendra Pratap Singh said, adding the incident took place in Pawai village.

Also Read | Reliance Jio Seeks Early Spectrum Auction, Says Delay to Hurt National Exchequer.

The pit had been dug in connection with the construction of an expressway nearby, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)