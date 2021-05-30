Bengaluru, May 30 (PTI) Mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus, which was till now affecting only adults, has been detected among children as two cases were reported in rural Karnataka.

A 11-year-old girl from Ballari district and 14-year-old boy from Chitradurga district have been infected with the fungal disease. Both are undergoing treatment at government hospitals here and their condition is said to be serious.

They had contracted COVID-19 but were not aware of it, a health official said adding they were admitted to the hospital after they developed complications.

"Two children are undergoing treatment for the black fungus infection at Government Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospitals. They are suffering from Acute Juvenile Diabetes (AJD)," a senior health official told PTI.

He added that they are in a critical state.

According to the state health department, 1250 cases of black fungus have been reported so far in the state.

As many as 1,193 are currently under treatment and 18 are cured while 39 have lost their lives.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar told reporters here that the state has so far received around 10,000 vials of amphotericin-B drug used for the treatment of the fungal infection, from the Centre.

In government hospitals, we are providing the treatment and medicine free of cost, he noted.

Black Fungus has emerged as a post COVID-19 complication, especially among the diabetes patients with high sugar levels.

