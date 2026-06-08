India News | Two Children Test Positive for Shigellosis in Wayanad; over 300 Report Symptoms

Wayanad (Keralam) [India], June 8 (ANI): Two students from a school in Kerala's Wayanad district have tested positive for Shigellosis, a highly contagious bacterial intestinal infection caused by the Shigella genus, health officials said.

The confirmed cases involve a four-and-a-half-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl.

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The Health authorities said that 339 people have reported symptoms associated with the infection. Out of them, 21 are undergoing treatment at the Sultan Bathery Taluk Headquarters Hospital, while 38 others are being treated at private hospitals.

According to health authorities, a total of 339 people have reported symptoms associated with the infection. Of these, 21 are undergoing treatment at the Sultan Bathery Taluk Headquarters Hospital, while 38 others are receiving treatment at private hospitals.

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Officials said none of the patients is currently in serious condition.

A total of 21 samples were sent for laboratory testing. So far, two samples have returned positive results, while the results of the remaining 19 samples are awaited.

Earlier on Sunday, a four-year-old girl who was undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College in Keralam after being infected with Shigella died on Saturday.

The patient Nila from Thalakkulathur was admitted on Tuesday, while the doctors confirmed the presence of Shigella bacteria on Friday.

The infection was also confirmed in a two-year-old boy from Pantheerankavu and a ten-year-old boy from Purameri. Both have recovered and been discharged.

Shigella bacteria cause shigellosis, an intestinal infection that typically leads to diarrhoea and fever. While the infection is usually mild and subsides on its own, it can cause severe complications in patients with co-morbid conditions.

The bacteria enter the body through contaminated water or stale food and affect the epithelial lining of the colon, leading to inflammation of the cells.

Reflecting on the government's efforts in preventing the spread of the disease Keralam Health Minister K Muraleedharan said on Sunday that inspections are being done to ensure food safety in food outlets and schools.

He noted that Shigella typically spreads through contaminated food or water, adding that the hotels have been instructed to provide boiled and chlorinated water to customers, and unhygienic food stalls will be inspected and shut down. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)