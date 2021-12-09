Shimla, Dec 9 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh recorded 52 fresh COVID-19 cases and two fatalities due to the disease on Thursday, taking the state's infection tally to 2,27,805 and its death toll to 3,842, officials said.

The fresh deaths were reported from Shimla and Hamirpur districts.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 672, a health official said.

Besides, 100 more patients have recovered from the infection, taking the recovery count to 2,23,274, he added.

