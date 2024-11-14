Chandigarh, Nov 14 (PTI) Punjab Police on Thursday claimed to have dismantled two criminal gangs, including a UK-based extortion syndicate, with the arrest of 10 people.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigations uncovered the syndicate's complex cross-border operations, with key figures based in the UK, Greece and Manila directing extortion and shootings in Punjab.

Additionally, Jalandhar Rural police has also uncovered a weapons procurement network operating from Madhya Pradesh, he said.

"With the busting of the two modules, Punjab Police has successfully traced at least 14 cases of extortion and shootings, significantly disrupting foreign-backed crime in the state," he said.

The DGP said that further investigations are going on to establish backward and forward linkages in this case.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jalandhar Rural, Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said the first breakthrough came when a police team intercepted a car near Giddarpindi hi-tech toll plaza and arrested three suspects after recovering two .32-bore pistols along with six live rounds and five magazines from the vehicle.

Those arrested were identified as Amandeep Singh alias Aman of Billi Baraich, Jagwinder Singh alias Shani of Mulewal Khaira, and Jaskaran Singh alias Sara of Sidhwa Dona, the SSP said.

During the interrogation, the officer said, the accused revealed that their operations were being orchestrated by UK-based kingpin Jagdeep Singh alias Jagga, with financial support from Greece-based Paramjit Singh alias Pamma and logistical coordination by Manila-based Manjinder Singh alias Mani.

The gang had recently procured pistols from Khargon city in Madhya Pradesh on directions of their handlers based abroad, he added.

In a follow-up operation, police arrested three more gang members identified as Ajay Kumar alias Billa of Shahjahanpur, Vishal of Seinpura in Kapurthala and a juvenile. One pistol along with three live cartridges was recovered from their possession, Khakh said.

He said this notorious gang was found involved in three major criminal incidents, including a shooting incident to target a Bholath-based businessman on the directions of Jagdeep, recovery of weapons and procuring weapons from Madhya Pradesh.

"This operation has dealt a significant blow to the international crime syndicate operating in our region," the SSP said.

In another operation, Khakh said police arrested four members of another gang who were identified as Harvinder Singh alias Raju of Ahmedpur, Dalwinder Singh alias Guri of Dhaliwal Dona, Sarabjit Singh alias Punjab alias Kaka of Athola, and Harpreet Singh alias Shera of Katni Gate.

Police teams recovered two .32-bore pistols with six live rounds and three magazines and one .315-bore pistol with two live rounds, the SSP said.

During interrogation, the gang members confessed to having committed multiple crimes including a shooting and extortion at Blair Khanpur, an armed assault and shooting at a grocery shop owner, an armed robbery near Leather Complex, extortion from migrant labourers and multiple motorcycle thefts, Khakh said.

They also revealed their connections to a local drug trafficking network, he said.

