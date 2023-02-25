New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Ornamental floral patterns, including those themed on G20, topiary exhibits and attractive shrubbery have been put on display in a mega garden here as part of a two-day flower festival that began on Saturday, officials said.

The festival, "Palaash", being hosted by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) at the Swarn Jayanti Park at Sector 10, Rohini, was inaugurated by Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena, a senior official said.

The LG said this festival was another step towards making Delhi, a "city of flowers".

Subhasish Panda, Vice Chairman, DDA, along with other senior officials were also present during his visit.

"The festival is attracting a large number of visitors.

Ornamental floral patterns and thematic landscape designs, such as herbal gardens, cactus garden and urban forest have been put on display. Various topiary exhibiting portraying animals and other subjects are part of the festival," he told PTI.

Various ornamental flowers have been put up there on G20, displaying its logo, he said.

Attractive shrubbery has been put on display in the mega garden that was built to mark the golden jubilee of India's Independence, officials said.

The festival is a competition organised between the various divisions of the horticulture department of the DDA, they said.

All 11 divisions of the horticulture department of the DDA are participating in it, the official said.

Exhibits under 11 different categories displayed under two different categories, will be judged by a learned jury, based on scientifically evolved evaluation criteria, the DDA earlier said.

A positive by-product of the competition is an opportunity given to the public to enjoy a display of flowers with various attractions like folk performances organised by the Ministry of Culture, pottery making for those who have the knack, painting competitions for school children, and much more, officials said.

Food stalls with lip-smacking street delicacies from different regions of India are an added attraction for visitors at the festival.

Different species of flowers like geranium, gerberas, gladiolus, ferns, palms and philodendrons, among others and their arrangements in bouquets, garlands, and hanging baskets ate attracting people.

The festival is named Palaash after the bright red flower of butea monosperma which is abloom in the capital during this time.

This initiative is proposed with the goal towards a cleaner and greener Delhi, the DDA said.

Palaash is also known as the "Flame of the forest" because of its bright and invigorating fire-like blossoms and the flower has many dimensions to itself, it said.

The objective of the festival is to promote and encourage employees of the organisation to work towards the betterment of DDA greens, the statement said.

