Ayodhya (UP), Jun 30 (PTI) A two-day meeting of the construction committee of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple concluded in Ayodhya on Friday.

The meeting was chaired by Nripendra Mishra, the committee chairman.

The committee members inspected the construction sites and made decisions, including on a new entry point and a facility centre for devotees.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, said, "Discussions over the construction work being carried out were made. We discussed how much the work will progress by December."

He added that the historic 'Kuber Tila' will be developed and a statue of Jatayu, as mentioned in the Ramayana, will be installed on the site.

The new entry point will be covered by fibre canopies to save the devotees from the rain and the sun. Signages that will be visible in the dark will be installed at different points on the premises, Rai added.

