Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 25 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a two-day-old baby girl was found abandoned in Bengaluru on Tuesday night.

According to Bengaluru Police, the infant abandoned in front of a college in the Byadarahalli area of the city has been shifted to a hospital.

"A two-day-old baby girl was found abandoned in the Byadarahalli area last night. She has been shifted to the hospital," said Dr Sanjeev Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police Bengaluru (West).

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

