Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 22 (ANI): Two people were killed and four were injured when a cylinder used for inflating balloons exploded in the Ramnagar area of Varanasi on Sunday, the police said.

Those who are undergoing treatment at the trauma centre are out of danger, read a press statement released by Varanasi police.

The deceased has been identified as Geeta Devi (40) and Lalla (30). (ANI)

