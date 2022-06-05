Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): Two persons died after a dumper hit a parked truck in Lucknow on Sunday, informed the officials.

The horrific road accident happened on Shaheed Path in the late-night hours.

A dumper coming from Jhansi hit the parked truck from behind. A fire broke out in the dumper after the collision.

The fire brigade brought the fire under control and pulled the body of the driver and the helper out of the dumper.

The deceased were identified as Ankit Yadav and Yashveer Singh.

Further investigation into the accident is underway. (ANI)

