Mau (UP), Jul 20 (PTI) Two people died and five were injured in the Sarai Lakhansi area on Wednesday when their car overturned on the Purvanchal expressway, police said.

The deceased were identified as Mukhtar Ansari (45) and Sabina (21), Additional Superintendent of Police Tribhuvan Nath Tripathi said.

Also Read | Delhi Traffic Update: Traffic Movement Likely To Be Hit Tomorrow Due to Sonia Gandhi's Questioning, Kanwar Yatra.

The car was going to Jharkhand from Ajmer, he said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable, the officer said, adding that the police are probing the matter.

Also Read | Britain's Inflation Hits Fresh 40-Year High as Fuel, Food Prices Surge.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)