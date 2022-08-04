Jaipur, Aug 4 (PTI) Two people died from coronavirus in Rajasthan as 413 fresh cases were reported in the state on Thursday.

According to an official report, the two people died in Ajmer while the maximum 153 fresh cases were found in Jaipur.

Also Read | Justice UU Lalit Set to Take Over NV Ramana As the Next Chief Justice of India; Here's Everything You Need To Know About Him.

Other cases were reported from Jodhpur (41), Alwar (35), Udaipur (29), Ajmer (25), Dausa (24), Bikaner and Bhilwara (16 each).

So far, 9,587 people have died from the infection in the state. At present, the state has 2,331 active cases.

Also Read | Nokia 8210 4G & Nokia 110 Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)