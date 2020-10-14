Chandigarh, Oct 14 (PTI) Two more deaths were reported in Chandigarh due to COVID-19 on Wednesday as 72 fresh cases took the union territory's infection tally to 13,403.

So far, 199 people have died from the infection in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, according to a medical bulletin.

Also Read | Sanjay Shinde, NCP Leader, Burnt Alive After His Car Catches Fire Near Pimpalgaon Baswant Toll Plaza in Nashik.

There are 1,085 active cases in the city as of now, it said.

A total of 112 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection on Wednesday, taking the number of cured people to 12,119, the bulletin said.

Also Read | OnePlus 8T 5G Flagship Smartphone With 48MP Quad Rear Camera Launched; India Prices Start From Rs 42,999.

So far, 91,177 samples have been taken for testing, of which 77,220 tested negative while reports of 127 were awaited, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)