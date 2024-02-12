New Delhi, February 12: Two men, who went down a sewer in northwest Delhi's Keshavpuram area hoping to find gold and other precious metals, died allegedly after inhaling toxic gas, police said on Monday. The deceased were identified as Shahid (47), a resident of Inderlok, and Ravi (27), a resident of Nangloi, they said. A police officer said the incident took place at Lawrence Road on Sunday afternoon where Shahid and Ravi, who lived with their families, went inside a sewer line in search of gold and other metals. Delhi Shocker: Man Beaten to Death by Mob on Suspicion of Theft in Khichripur, Three Others Injured

The officer said the duo used to search metals in the sewer lines and work on their own. They would search for metals in garbage and sell it in the market, he said. The police also said there are several gold and other ornament manufacturing units located nearby. Delhi Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death in Dayalpur Area Over Rs 10,000, Accused Absconding

Prima facie it is suspected that they died due to inhaling toxic gas, the officer said, adding that the bodies were handed over to their families after autopsy. Police said further investigations are underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)