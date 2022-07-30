Jaipur, Jul 30 (PTI) Two persons were detained from Tonk and Sawai Madhopur districts of Rajasthan for their alleged suspicious activities, an official said Saturday.

The accused were detained on late Friday night and brought to Jaipur for interrogation on charges of spreading religious frenzy through social media, the official said.

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann For Unified Action by States To End Narco-Gangster-Terrorist Nexus.

"The accused were brought to Jaipur for interrogation. They have been detained from Tonk and Sawai Madhopur and will be interrogated further on Sunday," a top Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) official said.

The accused were identified as Anash Ahmad (18) of Sawai Madhopur and Saad Masood (22) of Tonk district.

Also Read | Delhi Police Bust Inter-State Gang Duping People on Pretext of Offering Gigolo Services Job.

Police said that some electronic devices have been also recovered from the accused and will be investigated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)