Imphal, Jun 22 (PTI) Two doctors and a nurse tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, raising the state's coronavirus tally to 841, an official said on Monday.

The three were on duty at the isolation ward of District Hospital, Bishnupur, he said.

Also Read | Gujarat Reports 563 New COVID-19 Cases, 21 Deaths Today: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 22, 2020.

"Their reports were received last night. It is not comfirmed yet whether they contracted the disease while on duty or from COVID-19 positive patients outside the hospital," Chief Medical Officer of District Hospital, L Gojendra, said.

Samples of their family members would be examined, he said, adding, containment measures have been put in place.

Also Read | Panic Grips Dehradun-Bound Jan Shatabdi Express After Passenger Gets Text Message Informing He is COVID-19 Positive.

Manipur has a total of 591 active coronavirus cases, while 250 patients have recovered, officials said.

Tamenglong district, with 83 patients, tops the list of COVID-19 cases in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)