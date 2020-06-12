Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Two Drown in Canal

Agency News PTI| Jun 12, 2020 10:32 PM IST
India News | Two Drown in Canal

Jabalpur, Jun 12 (PTI)Two persons including a minor boy drowned on Friday in Nigri canal, 35 kilometers from here, the police said.

Bedilal Patel (35) and Samkash Patel (12) had gone to bathe in the canal which runs off the Bargi Dam on the Narmada, Bargi police station's inspector Umesh Tiwari said.

Also Read | Monsoon 2020 Makes Landfall in Maharashtra, Complete State to be Covered by Rain-Laden Winds in Next 48 Hours: IMD.

Sourabh Patel (15), Bedilal's son, who was accompanying them informed the family about the incident.

The bodies were later fished out. Probe is on.

Also Read | Rs 5 Lakh Loan For Women, On 0% Interest, Under PM Dhan Laxmi Yojana? PIB Fact Check Trashes Fake News.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

