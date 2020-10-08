Jammu, Oct 8 (PTI) Police have arrested two alleged narcotics smugglers and recovered heroin from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday, officials said.

A police party stopped a vehicle, which was on its way from Udhampur to Ramnagar, for checking at Rounddomail, they said.

During search, 180 grams of heroin-like substance was recovered from two persons, the officials said, adding they were identified as narcotics smugglers Akash and Ravi Sharma of Udhampur.

They both were arrested a case was registered at Udhampur police station in this regard, the officials said.

