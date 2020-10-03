Jammu, Oct 3 (PTI) Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested along with 75 kg of poppy straw in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

The narcotic substance, concealed in apple boxes, was seized from a truck coming from Jammu at Mansar Morh on the Jammu-Pathankot highway, a police spokesman said.

Also Read | Odd-Even Scheme For Non-Essential Vehicles in Dimapur From October 5.

He said truck driver Vijay Kumar of Samba and his associate Surjeet Singh of Kathua were arrested and booked under the NDPS Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)