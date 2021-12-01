Guwahati, Dec 1 (PTI) Two elephants were killed after being hit by a train in Assam's Morigaon district, a Northeast Railway (NFR) spokesperson said.

The pachyderms collided sideways with the engine of Dibrugarh-bound Rajdhani Express near Jagiroad around 10 pm on Tuesday, the official said.

Train movement was not affected due to the incident, the spokesperson stated.

"According to the preliminary report by the locomotive driver, the pachyderms collided sideways with the engine. The driver had reported the death of one elephant and injury to another. Later, it was learnt that both died," he added.

The elephants had probably ventured into the area from nearby forests.

