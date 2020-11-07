Cooch Behar (West Bengal) [India], November 7 (ANI): Scores of Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers got injured after two factions of the party clashed with each other on Friday.

The clash took place in the Dinhata area of Cooch Behar district.

Visuals from the spot show a pile of gutted vehicles.

The police is investigating the matter. (ANI)

