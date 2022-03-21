New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): A team of Vasant Kunj (South) Police arrested two fraudsters and solved five cases of withdrawing money by changing ATM cards of customers.

The two cheats were identified as Nasirdadin and Khalid, police said.

Also Read | Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of Delhi Police Busted Sex Racket Operating From Spa Centre, 11 Women Arrested.

The police further said that on January 17, 2022, a complainant, Surendra, came to the police station concerned and said that he went to an HDFC Bank's ATM, installed at Meta Chowk, Rangpuri, New Delhi and withdrew a sum of Rs 500. In the meantime, two persons came and engaged him in a conversation and changed his ATM card without his knowledge.

Later, he received messages that Rs 45,000 had been withdrawn.

Also Read | Maharashtra Records Zero COVID-19 Deaths For 5th Time in March, Says Health Officials.

Based on the complaint, a team was formed to trace the fraudsters involved in stealing money by swapping the ATM cards of other customers. The team started keeping a tab on four ATMs situated in Rangpuri under Vasant Kunj (South) Police station and finally, zeroed in on one Nasirdadin in the evening of March 18, 2022, who confessed to his involvement in the crime.

During investigation, the accused disclosed that he, along with one Khalid, used to roam around the targeted ATM booths. He further said that his target used to be vulnerable ATM users. After noticing the vulnerable ATM users, they used to enter the ATM booths on the pretext of helping them. Then, they used to peep into the ATM PIN of the customer and get the transaction failed. Then, they would ask the customer to enter the ATM card again into the machine and in the meantime, used to swap the card very cunningly.

A total of 17 ATM cards of victims were recovered from the possession of the accused person. The police further said that the accused Nasirdadin is involved in nine different cases of fraudulent withdrawal of money from ATMs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)