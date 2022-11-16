Noida, Nov 16 (PTI) Two Uttar Pradesh government officials are among three people arrested over an alleged land fraud worth several crores in Greater Noida, police said on Wednesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Kailash Bhati, Kamal Singh, a junior government official in Greater Noida, and Deepak Singh, a senior police official said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, British PM Rishi Sunak Agree on 'Enduring Importance' of UK-India Relationship.

Bhati was a general manager posted at the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) at the time of the alleged fraud and is accused of collusion in the act, the official said.

He is currently posted at the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) in Kanpur but has not joined duty citing health reasons, the official said.

Also Read | Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: 'Dude, I've Got News', Victim Texted Her Friend on May 18.

According to the police, the case pertains to the fraudulent transfer of a land parcel and forgery of documents to stake claim on compensation and a plot from the government in Tusiyana village.

The sale deed of the land was executed in 1999, while the fraud took place in 2014 and an FIR was lodged in the case in February 2021 at the Ecotech 3 police station, they said.

Rajendra Singh, a former head of village Makoda and his family members, including his son Deepak Singh, who has been arrested on Wednesday, were initially accused in the case.

In May, a special investigation team (SIT) was formed to probe the matter, Additional Commissioner of Police (Gautam Buddh Nagar Headquarters) Bharti Singh said.

"Four land plots -- khasra number 987, 1104, 1105, 1106 -- in Tusiyana village were acquired by Technology Park Limited (TPL) company in 1995. In 1997, the director of the company P S Sabharwal gave the power of attorney of khasra no. 1104, measuring around 20 bighas (12.39 acre), to Rajendra Singh and MS Kant. Later, Rajendra Singh furnished the lease deed of this land in the name of his relatives Swetna, Madhu Singh, Ravindra, Virendra, Geeta Singh and Surendra," Bharti Singh said.

"In 2014, when the GNIDA moved to acquire this land, the six people in whose name the lease deed of the land was done claimed and got monetary compensation as well as a plot of six per cent abaadi (as per rules)," the additional CP told reporters.

Additional DCP (Crime) Anil Kumar Yadav said the FIR in the case was lodged on the complaint of Sach Seva Trust, an NGO. The FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 467, 468 and 471 (all related to forgery), he said.

"The case involved forgery of documents and cheating by the accused persons. The compensation of the land was to be given to villagers but were wrongly claimed by the accused persons," Yadav said.

He said further probe in the case is underway and strict action would be taken against those whose roles come to light in the fraud.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)