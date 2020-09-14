Jammu, Sep 14 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday placed two officials under suspension and ordered an inquiry into missing stamp papers worth around Rs 51 lakhs in Rajouri district, officials said.

The action followed an inspection of the District Treasury in Rajouri by the Deputy Commissioner of Stamps, Jammu, on September 7, they said.

The inspection revealed that the account of sale of stamp papers was not being maintained properly, the officials said.

Stamp papers worth Rs 50,99,019 were found missing during the physical verification of stock and records, they said, adding that the mismanagement and dereliction of duty by the staff at the treasury office in Rajouri have resulted in a loss to the state exchequer.

Showing zero tolerance towards corruption and mismanagement of affairs, the government placed District Treasury Officer, Rajouri, Choudhary Imran Mehmood and Cashier Arif Baigh under suspension with immediate effect, the officials said.

A regular departmental inquiry has also been initiated, they added.

