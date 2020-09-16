Mumbai, Sep 16 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested two persons with two kg of charas from Bhayndar near Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, Avinash Singh (24) was arrested near Sports Complex bus stop in Bhayndar East.

Also Read | Onions Export Ban Row: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Writes to Piyush Goyal, Seeks Exemption for ‘Bangalore Rose’ Bulbs from Banned List.

He was found to be carrying 2.04 kg of charas in his backpack, the NCB official said.

Following Singh's arrest, the NCB team raided a house at Nallasopara and held Shravan Gupta (38), he said, adding that further probe was on.

Also Read | ‘382 Doctors Dead in Fight Against COVID-19’: IMA Sends Letter to Govt, Says No Other Nation Lost As Many Health Workers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)