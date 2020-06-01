India News | Two Held for Abusing Woman Police Cop

Palghar (Maha), Jun 1 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested for allegedly abusing and manhandling a woman official at a police station after she asked them to wear masks in Palghar district, an officer said on Monday.

The accused, including an advocate, were called to Manickpur police station on Saturday on a complaint of harassing a woman from Bhopal, he said.

The main accused Nityananda Pandey, who is an advocate, allegedly pulled the woman sub-inspector by her arm when she asked him and his accomplice Hradaynandan Yadav to put on masks.

They also allegedly attacked two other policemen who came to rescue their woman colleague, the officer said.

They have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Disaster Management Act.

