Ghaziabad, Sep 26 (PTI) Ghaziabad's Murad Nagar police have arrested two people, including a woman, for fraudulently withdrawing money from people's accounts through ATMs, an official said here on Saturday.

According to police, they used to replace people's ATM cards with duplicate ones at the ATM kiosks, pretending to help them in withdrawing money.

They have been identified as Shazad, a resident of Loni; and Aisha of Maujpur, Delhi.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said they were arrested from Naveen Mandi on Rawli Road of Murad Nagar.

They confessed to cheating several people, the SSP said.

Police recovered 86 ATM cards of different banks, a stolen bike and Rs 52,000 in cash from them. They were produced before a court, which sent them to jail, the SSP added.

