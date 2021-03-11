Ghaziabad, Mar 11 (PTI) Two people were arrested here for allegedly stabbing a person to death over a petty argument, police said on Thursday.

Accused Sumit and Anuj were nabbed from Balmiki Mandir of Rajiv Garden Colony on Wednesday, hours after they stabbed the victim, Kunal, Superintendent of Police, Rural, Iraj Raja said.

Kunal was taken to GTB Hospital in Delhi where he succumbed to injuries, he said.

Two knives were also seized from the accused, the SP said, adding that the victim and the accused used to be friends.

