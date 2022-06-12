Hojai (Assam) [India], June 12 (ANI): Assam Police on Saturday arrested two persons for allegedly raping a minor girl in the Hojai district.

The accused were arrested from Jugijan Kandhulimari area in the Hojai district. According to police, the arrested persons were identified as Muktar Hussain and Azizur Rahman. They were booked under relevant sections of the POCSO Act. The complaint was lodged by the victim's family.

"Two accused were arrested for raping a minor girl under sections of POCSO Act following a complaint lodged by the victim's family. According to the victim girl, the accused took her in a car and raped her. We have arrested them and will produce them in court," said T Medhi, Station House Officer, Hojai police station.

The investigation is underway. (ANI)

