Gurugram, Jul 27 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly robbing a liquor shop here at gunpoint, police said on Wednesday.

The two men had entered the liquor shop located near Bakhtawar chowk in Sector-39 on Saturday night posing as regular customers. Soon after, they took out pistols and asked the three salesmen to hand over all the cash.

When one of the salesmen resisted, he was hit on the chest with the butt of a pistol. The accused also fired gunshots with a bullet hitting the rooftop. An FIR in this connection was registered at the Sadar police station.

A police team led by Inspector Anand Kumar, head of crime unit, sector 31, arrested the duo from Jhajjar on Tuesday. They were identified as Sanjeet alias Happy and Devender.

They were produced before a city court and have been taken on three days' police remand.

The accused lived as tenants in Jharsa village and often saw customers swarming the liquor shop. Subsequently, they planned to rob the store.

"According to the plan, these two came with their three other accomplices. One man stood with the bike and two outside the liquor shop for backup. Both the arrested accused were involved in two criminal cases earlier. Efforts are underway to arrest the three accomplices", said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, crime.

