Pune, Oct 15 (PTI) Two persons were detained for allegedly trying to enter Armoured Corps Centre and School in Ahmednagar in Maharashtra using forged identity cards on Thursday, officials said.

The action was taken by Military Police unit in Ahmednagar and Southern Command Liaison Unit of the Military Intelligence, they said.

The process of registration of a case against the two persons was underway at Bhingar police station, they added.

"As per the preliminary information, the duo who hail from Dhule district allegedly tried to gain access to the premises of Armoured Corps Centre and School by using colour photocopied identity card of their relative who is posted in Kashmir," said an official.

When asked why they were trying to enter the premises, they gave misleading and unsatisfactory answers.

"We are investigating further," the official added.

