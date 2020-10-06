Kolkata, Oct 6 (PTI) The West Bengal CID has arrested two persons in connection with the killing of a BJP leader in North 24 Parganas district, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

The two were picked up on Monday night from their residences in the district, he said.

"We have arrested two persons in connection with the case. There are more people involved in the killing. The probe is on," the CID official said.

BJP leader Manish Shukla was shot dead on Sunday by two bike-borne assailants near Titagarh Police station in Barrackpore subdivision.

West Bengal's political cauldron was on the boil on Monday over the killing of the BJP leader as the party had enforced a 12-hour bandh in Barrackpore to protest the murder and attempted to take the body to Raj Bhavan.

