New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Two persons were arrested in Delhi on Tuesday for allegedly duping a man of Rs 10,000 on the pretext of transferring borrowed money to his bank account, police said.

The accused have been identified as Karan Sain (25) and Vivek Sharma (26), both residents of Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh. They were arrested from the Delhi Metro's Anand Vihar station, they said.

On Saturday, one Vikas Shukla came to Anand Vihar railway station from Madhya Pradesh along with a friend. The duo went to Anand Vihar metro station to go to Gandhi Nagar for buying clothes, the police said.

At the metro station, the accused met the complainant. They told him they had good knowledge of the metro and offered to buy smart cards for all four of them, they said.

Later, Singh told Shukla that he was unable to make the payment for the smart cards through his mobile phone and asked him to do it. Shukla made a payment of Rs 600 for four smart cards, they added.

On the pretext of transferring money to Shukla's bank account, Singh took his mobile phone. Then the complainant and the accused reached Rajiv Chowk metro station and went to Palika Bazaar, the police said.

After some time, the accused disappeared. Later, Shukla noticed that Rs 10,000 had been deducted from his e-wallet, they said.

"During investigation, police analysed the CCTV footage of Anand Vihar and Rajiv Chowk metro stations," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Jitendra Mani said.

"Police gathered information about the mobile number used by the accused and apprehended them on Tuesday from Anand Vihar metro station," he said.

