Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 (ANI): Dongri police have arrested two persons after they allegedly killed a youth suspecting him to be a thief after he entered a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) godown in the Wadi Bunder area.

The victim who suffered serious injuries was taken to JJ hospital where the doctor declared him dead.

Also Read | India to Send 270 MT of Food Aid to Sudan, South Sudan, Djibouti and Eritrea.

The incident took place on Sunday early morning.

The deceased has been identified as Majid Sajid Ali while the accused have been identified as Mangesh Kaundar,35, and Suraj Bolke, 24.

Also Read | Mangaluru: Pilikula Biological Park’s Star Attraction, Tiger Vikram, Dies of Old-Age at 21.

According to Mumbai police, the incident took place at Wadi Bunder under the limits of Dongri police station. Both the accused, contact workers of the BMC have been arrested. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)