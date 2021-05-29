Ludhiana, May 29 (PTI) On the run after allegedly killing two Punjab policemen here, two men were on Saturday arrested from Madhya Pradesh minutes before taking a train to Maharashtra.

A team of the Organised Crime Control Unit of the Punjab police arrested the duo with the help from the Madhya Pradesh police from Dabra railway station near Gwalior, shortly before they were to take a train to Maharashtra, said Ludhiana (Rural) SSP Charanjit Singh.

The arrested duo, involved in allegedly gunning down two assistant sub-inspectors of Punjab police on May 15 in a grain market near Ludhiana, were identified as Darshan Singh of Ludhiana district and Balwinder Singh alias Babbu from Moga.

An MP resident, Harcharn Singh, too was arrested for giving shelter to them in the state, the SSP said.

The two had allegedly gunned down ASIs Bhagwan Singh and Dalwinder Singh in the new grain market at Jagraon near Ludhiana on May 15.

The two ASIs policemen had gone to the grain market where they noticed four people shifting drugs from a truck to their car. When the policemen asked them to surrender, the accused opened fire, resulting in the death of the two ASIs.

The police had then also booked gangster Jaipal Singh Bhullar of Ferozepur and Jaspreet Singh of Kharar for their alleged complicity in the crime. The two are yet to be arrested, the SSP said.

