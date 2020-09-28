West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 28 (ANI): Nallajerla Police has arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in a theft case at the Hanuman temple here, police said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as juveniles.

Tadepalligudem Rural Circle Inspector informed, "On the late night of Saturday (September 26), two unidentified miscreants entered the Hanuman temple in Nallajerla village, Nallajerla Mandal, West Godavari district. They had broken the doors, entered into the temple, broken the Hundi in the temple and stolen cash."

The next morning, the temple administration committee members noticed the theft and registered a complain at Nallajerla Police Station. The police checked the CCTV camera footage, which showed that two persons have committed the theft. Based on the CCTV camera footage, Nallajerla police found the accused and caught them within 24 hours of the complaint, police said,

Subsequently, Tadepalligudem Circle Inspector Ravi Kumar alerted the villagers about the use of CCTV cameras. (ANI)

