Lalitpur (UP), Mar 15 (PTI) Two smugglers were arrested here with 11 quintals of ganja worth Rs 2.5 crore in the international market, police said on Monday.

According to police, the recovery was made on Sunday night by a joint team of the Special Task Force and the Narcotics Control Bureau.

The consignment was being taken to Mathura and nearby districts from Odisha, they said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Kishan Kumar Rana and Jitendra Chaudhary, alias Jeetu, both residents of Hathras district.

Superintendent of Police Pramod Kumar said the cost of the recovered ganja in the international market is around Rs 2.5 crore.

A case has been registered against the arrested accused under the NDPS Act and the truck has been seized.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)