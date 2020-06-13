Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Two Held with Marijuana in Suburban Mumbai

Agency News PTI| Jun 13, 2020 10:06 PM IST
Mumbai, Jun 13 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for trying to sell marijuana to college youths in suburban Bandra here, a crime branch official said on Saturday.

The narcotics, worth Rs 5.37 lakh, was sourced through DarkNet, some websites and through certain mobile applications, he said.

On specific information, unit-9 of the crime branch laid a trap near Turner Road at Bandra West on Friday evening and arrested Arif Mithaiwala (22) and Faiz Bhiwandiwala (31), he said.

Police seized 224 grams of 'hydro weed' from the duo, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

