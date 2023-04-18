Karbi Anglong (Assam) [India], April 18 (ANI): In a joint operation police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Tuesday seized a large quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 3 crore and apprehended two persons in Assam's Karbi Anglong district.

Based on secret information, a checking was initiated by the Karbi Anglong district police and CRPF under the supervision of SDPO Bokajan at Khakrajan area under Barpathar police station on Tuesday.

John Das, SDPO of Bokajan told ANI that, during the checking, a four-wheeler vehicle bearing registration number AS-15 AC-5442 coming from Dimapur of Nagaland side was intercepted.

"On being thorough search of the vehicle total of 54 soap cases of heroin weighing 687.26 grams were recovered which were hidden inside the dashboard of the vehicle by making a secret chamber. In this regard the driver and helper of the vehicle were arrested," John Das said.

He further said that the seized drugs' market value is estimated at around Rs 3 crore. The arrested persons were identified as Abdul Bashir Bhuyan (30) and Safikul Islam (21), both are hailing from the Barpeta district of Assam. (ANI)

