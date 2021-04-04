Hamirpur, Apr 4 (PTI) Two persons were arrested with 10.71 grams of heroin in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, police said on Sunday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sumit Kumar and Krishna Kumar, residents of Baroha and Dosarka villages of the district respectively, they said.

Sumit and Krishna were arrested during checking at a checkpoint after 10.71 grams of heroin was recovered from their possession, Superintendent of Police Gokulchandran Karthikeyan said.

The two have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and investigation is underway, he said.

