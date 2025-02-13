Thane, Feb 13 (PTI) Police have arrested two persons after seizing hybrid ganja valued at Rs 22.28 lakh from them in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip, police kept a vigil at a place in Shahad area and spotted the two persons roaming in a suspicious manner on Tuesday evening.

Upon checking, the police seized 1.114 kg of the hybrid ganja from their possession, the official from Ulhasnagar police station said.

The two persons, identified as Upendrasingh alias Goli Kamleshsingh Thakur (24) and Vishal Haresh Makhija (34), were subsequently arrested and booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

The police were trying to find out the source of the contraband and to whom the accused planned to sell it.

