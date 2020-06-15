Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Two Indian High Commission Officials in Islamabad Missing: Sources

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 11:52 AM IST
New Delhi, June 15 (PTI) Two junior officials of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad went missing on Monday morning, sources said.

The two personnel went out of the high commission in a vehicle for official duty but did not reach their destination, they said.

They are missing for over two hours, the sources said.

There is no official word on it yet.

The Indian Embassy has taken up the issue with Pakistani authorities.

The incident comes days after India expelled two Pakistan High Commission officials here on charges of espionage.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

