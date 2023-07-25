New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Two inter-state illegal firearms traffickers were arrested by a Special cell of Delhi Police on Tuesday, officials said.

According to Delhi Police, the Special Cell apprehended two inter-state firearms traffickers and recovered 12 semi-automatic pistols of .32 bore from the possession of the accused.

The two accused had procured these firearms from a Madhya Pradesh-based supplier, which were to be sold to the criminals of Delhi and Punjab, stated Delhi Police.

Earlier on July 17, Delhi Police Special Cell arrested three members of an inter-state illegal firearms syndicate.

A total of 15 good-quality pistols were recovered from their possession, said police.

As per information, the three used to procure the pistols from a Madhya Pradesh-based arms supplier and supply the same to criminals in Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.

The three-person has been identified as Prashant Meena (21), Kamal Meena (27) and Gagan Saraswat (23).

Prashant Meena and Kamal Meena reside in Dholpur, Rajasthan, and the third resides in Mathura, UP.

The recovered weapons include nine semi-automatic pistols (32 bore) with 18 magazines and six single-shot pistols.

There was information with the Special Cell/SR that gangsters and hardcore criminals in Delhi/NCR have been procuring sophisticated firearms from MP-based arms suppliers.

After sustained efforts for more than four months, some members of this inter-state firearm syndicate were identified and tracked.

On interrogation, it was revealed that the pistols were procured from an arms supplier in Khargone, MP, and were to be supplied to the criminals in Delhi/NCR, UP, Punjab, and Rajasthan. Prashant Meena has previously been involved in five cases, including four of arms trafficking and one of attempted murder in UP and Rajasthan. Kamal Meena is previously involved in two cases under the NDPS Act in Rajasthan.

The accused also disclosed that they used to buy semi-automatic pistols from MP for Rs. 8,000/- per piece and single-shot pistols for Rs. 2,500/- per piece. They would sell semi-automatic pistols for Rs. 25,000/- to Rs. 30,000/- in Delhi and other states. They have further revealed that they had brought around 300 pistols from MP during the last two years and supplied the same to the criminals of Delhi/NCR, Punjab, Rajasthan, and UP. (ANI)

