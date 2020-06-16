India News | Two ITBP Personnel Among 78 Test COVID-19 Positive in C'garh

Raipur, Jun 16 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh increased to 1,784 on Tuesday after 78 people, including two Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel, tested positive in the last 24 hours, a health official said.

Besides, a total of 102 patients were discharged from different hospitals across the state on Tuesday following their recovery from the infection, he said.

The fatality count remained unchanged at nine.

While 31 cases were reported on Tuesday, 47 people found to have contracted the infection on Monday night," he said.

Of the new cases, 31 were reported from Balodabazar district, 11 from Raipur, six each from Durg and Rajnandgaon districts, five each from Korba and Gariaband districts, four from Balrampur and two each from Narayanpur and Mahasamund districts," the official said.

"A case each was reported from Kabirdham, Koriya, Bilaspur, Balod, Janjgir-Champa and Surajpur districts," he said.

The Naxal-hit Narayanpur district recorded COVID-19 cases for the first time with two ITBP personnel, belonging to the 45th battalion of the central force, testing positive for the viral infection on Tuesday, a police official said.

A head constable and a constable, both aged 33, had returned to their duty place in Narayanpur on June 7 from their native towns in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, respectively, after availing leave and were kept in a quarantine centre," he said.

After they fell ill, they were shifted to an isolation centre in Narayanpur district hospital on June 10, he said.

Earlier, five ITBP personnel had tested COVID-19 positive in Rajnandgaon and Kondagaon districts.

TheITBPhas been deployed in the state for anti-Naxal operations.

The number of active cases in the state now stood at 842 as 933 people have been discharged after recovery, while nine others have died due to the infection so far.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,784, new cases 78, deaths 9, discharged 933, active cases 842, people tested so far 1,10,062.

