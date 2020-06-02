India News | Two JeM Terrorists Killed in Pulwama, Large Ammunition Seized: J-K DGP

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 2 (ANI): Two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in an operation in Tral in Pulwama on Tuesday morning.

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh told ANI that two AK-47 rifles, two pistols and a large amount of ammunition was recovered from the killed terrorists.

Also Read | UN Report Vindicates India's Position That Pakistan Epicentre of Global Terrorism: MEA.

"Two JeM terrorists were killed in an operation in Tral today morning. Two AK-47, two pistols and a large amount of ammunition recovered from them. Two JeM terrorists were killed in Kulgam on May 30," said Singh

He said that there was no collateral damage in both the operations. (ANI)

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, Donald Trump Discuss India-China Face-Off Along LAC in Ladakh During Telephonic Conversation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)