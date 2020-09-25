Agartala, Sep 25 (PTI) Two journalists were allegedly beaten up in South Tripura district on Friday when they were clicking photos of vandalism at a market, police said.

Samir Kanti Debnath, reporter of a local daily, and Suman Nag who is a TV journalist saw that a shop in the Barpathari market was being vandalised, they said.

They started taking shots of the incident, following which the miscreants pounced on them and thrashed them severely, police said, quoting the FIR lodged in the Puratan Rajbari police station.

"We have registered the case based on the complaint lodged by the two reporters. We are investigating the matter," said Soumya Debbarma, the sub-divisional police officer of Belonia.

Tripura Working Journalists Association (TWJA) and Tripura Assembly of Journalists (TAJ) condemned the incident and demanded immediate arrest of those behind it.

In a statement, TAJ said that six journalists have been attacked in different parts of the state after the "inflammatory" remarks were made by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in Sabroom in South Tripura district on September 11.

Deb, while laying the foundation stone for the state's first special economic zone, had said that some newspapers are trying to confuse the people of the state about its COVID-19 situation and he will "not forgive" them.

"Some newspapers are trying to confuse the people, getting over-excited... History will not forgive them, people of Tripura will not forgive them, and I, Biplab Deb will not forgive them. I do whatever I say, history is testimony to that," Deb had said.

