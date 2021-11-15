Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 14 (ANI): Tripura police in collaboration with Assam police on Sunday detained two female journalists for publishing or broadcasting reports that are based on false information at Assam's Nilam Bazar, a top police official has said.

The police invoked charges under IPC section 153A, 153B, 193, 504, 120B, 204 against the accused persons. A statement issued by the police further added, "Two persons namely Samriddhi Sakunia, daughter of Gopal Sakunia of Manwar Para, Jharsuguda, Odisha and Swarna Jha, daughter of Ratneshwar Jha of Rohini, New Delhi have been detained by Tripura Police with the assistance of Nilam Bazaar Police Station of Karimganj District, Assam on 14/11/2021."

"They are reportedly journalists by profession and came to Tripura from outside the State on 11/11/2021. Their complicity has been transpired in connection with the Kakraban PS Case No. 2021 KKB 082 dated 14/11/2021 U/S 153A/153B/193/504/120B/204 IPC regarding creation of hatred between communities by fabricating, concealing of record etc in furtherance of a criminal conspiracy as revealed from the Twitter post posted by Samriddhi Sakunia," said the statement.

According to the police, there were discrepancies in what had really happened and the way Sakunia presented the information in her videos. After verification, police found that no Quran sharif was burnt in the prayer hall owned by one Rahamat Ali, a resident of Hurijala under the limits of Kakraban Police station.

"Accordingly she was contacted over telephone by police on 14/11/2021 morning and she was specifically asked to give details of the document visible in the video. She said that the document was available at the alleged place of occurrence and it is the responsibility of police to trace the document. She also informed that they will be leaving Tripura by 1720 hrs flight from Agartala. As such she was requested by a police officer to stay for sometime at Agartala for her examination," the statement added.

The statement also added that further verification was made by examining the house owner, Rahamat Ali, by the investigating officer on November 14 and he told that there might be some burned documents and these were taken away by a team from Delhi who visited the place of occurrence in the last part of October 2021. (ANI)

